A major move is in the offing as DexCom Inc. (DXCM) market cap hits 46.13 billion

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock priced at $121.75, down -1.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.62 and dropped to $119.30 before settling in for the closing price of $121.70. DXCM’s price has ranged from $66.89 to $126.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.80%. With a float of $384.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.70 million.

The firm has a total of 7500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.46, operating margin of +13.44, and the pretax margin is +13.43.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of DexCom Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 47,235. In this transaction EVP Chief Human Resources Offi of this company sold 393 shares at a rate of $120.19, taking the stock ownership to the 82,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s EVP Managing Director Dexcom V sold 5,031 for $126.00, making the entire transaction worth $633,906. This insider now owns 132,686 shares in total.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.73 while generating a return on equity of 15.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.20% during the next five years compared to 37.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DexCom Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 110.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DexCom Inc. (DXCM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DexCom Inc., DXCM], we can find that recorded value of 1.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.12.

During the past 100 days, DexCom Inc.’s (DXCM) raw stochastic average was set at 71.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $121.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $123.83. The third major resistance level sits at $125.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $115.08.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 46.13 billion, the company has a total of 387,636K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,910 M while annual income is 341,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 741,500 K while its latest quarter income was 48,600 K.