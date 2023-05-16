A major move is in the offing as Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) market cap hits 2.95 billion

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $17.65, up 4.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.19 and dropped to $17.26 before settling in for the closing price of $17.36. Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has traded in a range of $9.47-$25.49.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 83.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -30.50%. With a float of $153.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.82 million.

The firm has a total of 2199 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.15, operating margin of +27.02, and the pretax margin is +28.65.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Qifu Technology Inc. is 5.55%, while institutional ownership is 58.70%.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.49) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +24.31 while generating a return on equity of 23.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Qifu Technology Inc.’s (QFIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Qifu Technology Inc., QFIN], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Qifu Technology Inc.’s (QFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.77. The third major resistance level sits at $19.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.55.

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.95 billion has total of 161,396K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,400 M in contrast with the sum of 583,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 511,520 K and last quarter income was 111,530 K.