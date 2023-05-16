A major move is in the offing as Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) market cap hits 4.14 billion

May 15, 2023, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) trading session started at the price of $24.23, that was 1.77% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.935 and dropped to $24.10 before settling in for the closing price of $24.32. A 52-week range for TDOC has been $21.60 – $44.66.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 59.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.40%. With a float of $160.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.92 million.

The firm has a total of 5600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.45, operating margin of -9.45, and the pretax margin is -567.69.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teladoc Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 43,566. In this transaction CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER of this company sold 1,699 shares at a rate of $25.64, taking the stock ownership to the 13,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER sold 15,372 for $26.76, making the entire transaction worth $411,401. This insider now owns 25,620 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.5) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -567.53 while generating a return on equity of -148.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -43.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teladoc Health Inc., TDOC], we can find that recorded value of 3.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 24.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.43. The third major resistance level sits at $25.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.42.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

There are 163,671K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.14 billion. As of now, sales total 2,407 M while income totals -13,660 M. Its latest quarter income was 629,240 K while its last quarter net income were -69,230 K.