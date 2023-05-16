ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 31.76% last month.

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) stock priced at $4.21, down -0.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.30 and dropped to $4.14 before settling in for the closing price of $4.22. ADMA’s price has ranged from $1.66 to $4.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 46.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.10%. With a float of $176.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 617 employees.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 42,851. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 14,983 shares at a rate of $2.86, taking the stock ownership to the 2,203,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s President and CEO bought 14,982 for $2.86, making the entire transaction worth $42,849. This insider now owns 1,143,426 shares in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) saw its 5-day average volume 4.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) raw stochastic average was set at 91.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.28 in the near term. At $4.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.05. The third support level lies at $3.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 873.82 million, the company has a total of 222,156K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 154,080 K while annual income is -65,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,980 K while its latest quarter income was -12,230 K.