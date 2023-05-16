Search
Sana Meer
AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Analyst Insights

May 15, 2023, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) trading session started at the price of $1.92, that was -3.30% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.96 and dropped to $1.6617 before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. A 52-week range for AGBA has been $1.31 – $11.81.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -148.00%. With a float of $5.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 152 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.55, operating margin of -90.77, and the pretax margin is -142.84.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AGBA Group Holding Limited stocks. The insider ownership of AGBA Group Holding Limited is 91.30%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -143.24 while generating a return on equity of -235.89.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -148.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79

Technical Analysis of AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA)

The latest stats from [AGBA Group Holding Limited, AGBA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.36 million was inferior to 0.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, AGBA Group Holding Limited’s (AGBA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 237.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 195.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9221, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.6837. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9261. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0922. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2244. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6278, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4956. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3295.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Key Stats

There are 59,577K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 111.80 million. As of now, sales total 3,320 K while income totals -44,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,320 K while its last quarter net income were -44,370 K.

