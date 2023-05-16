Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is 5.92% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) stock priced at $56.58, down -0.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.06 and dropped to $56.17 before settling in for the closing price of $56.78. AEM’s price has ranged from $36.69 to $61.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 20.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.40%. With a float of $454.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $468.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10125 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.89, operating margin of +25.86, and the pretax margin is +19.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.57 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.67 while generating a return on equity of 5.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.38% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (AEM) raw stochastic average was set at 73.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.15 in the near term. At $57.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.77. The third support level lies at $55.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.20 billion, the company has a total of 494,089K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,741 M while annual income is 670,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,510 M while its latest quarter income was 1,817 M.