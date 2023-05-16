Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) soared 3.67 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $15.65, up 3.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.24 and dropped to $15.57 before settling in for the closing price of $15.52. Over the past 52 weeks, ATSG has traded in a range of $14.39-$34.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 13.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.90%. With a float of $71.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5320 workers is very important to gauge.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Air Transport Services Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 51,764. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company bought 3,295 shares at a rate of $15.71, taking the stock ownership to the 28,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director bought 6,500 for $14.44, making the entire transaction worth $93,860. This insider now owns 501,002 shares in total.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.50% during the next five years compared to 40.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s (ATSG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

The latest stats from [Air Transport Services Group Inc., ATSG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was superior to 0.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s (ATSG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.64. The third major resistance level sits at $17.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.02.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.16 billion has total of 71,576K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,045 M in contrast with the sum of 198,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 501,100 K and last quarter income was 20,140 K.