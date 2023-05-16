Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 662,920 K

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.45, soaring 5.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.19 and dropped to $18.25 before settling in for the closing price of $18.24. Within the past 52 weeks, ARLP’s price has moved between $16.43 and $27.63.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 6.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 221.80%. With a float of $89.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3371 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.42, operating margin of +27.08, and the pretax margin is +26.31.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Thermal Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is 16.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 889,523. In this transaction PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE of this company bought 48,741 shares at a rate of $18.25, taking the stock ownership to the 18,631,398 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE bought 100,000 for $18.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,860,000. This insider now owns 18,582,657 shares in total.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.26) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +23.19 while generating a return on equity of 39.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.83% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s (ARLP) raw stochastic average was set at 26.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.50 in the near term. At $19.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.62.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.47 billion based on 127,199K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,407 M and income totals 577,190 K. The company made 662,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 189,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.