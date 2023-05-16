Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.03%

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) stock priced at $11.68, up 3.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.17 and dropped to $11.41 before settling in for the closing price of $11.64. AMAM’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $13.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.50%. With a float of $5.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.21 million.

In an organization with 66 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 10,285,220. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 886,634 shares at a rate of $11.60, taking the stock ownership to the 67,313,085 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 951,909 for $11.15, making the entire transaction worth $10,612,357. This insider now owns 66,426,451 shares in total.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 87.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02 and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s (AMAM) raw stochastic average was set at 91.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 201.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.85. However, in the short run, Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.35. Second resistance stands at $12.64. The third major resistance level sits at $13.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.12. The third support level lies at $10.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 645.81 million, the company has a total of 38,636K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,400 K while annual income is -78,000 K.