Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 15, 2023, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) opened at $10.52, higher 0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.68 and dropped to $10.48 before settling in for the closing price of $10.49. Price fluctuations for AM have ranged from $8.56 to $11.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.70% at the time writing. With a float of $321.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 586 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.35, operating margin of +54.66, and the pretax margin is +44.79.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Antero Midstream Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 3,141,000. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,060,730 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $10.01, making the entire transaction worth $100,100. This insider now owns 79,373 shares in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +32.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.50% during the next five years compared to 122.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

The latest stats from [Antero Midstream Corporation, AM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.01 million was superior to 2.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) raw stochastic average was set at 48.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.76. The third major resistance level sits at $10.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.25.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Key Stats

There are currently 479,656K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 919,990 K according to its annual income of 326,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 259,480 K and its income totaled 86,510 K.