Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,408 M

Analyst Insights

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $21.11, up 3.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.805 and dropped to $20.71 before settling in for the closing price of $20.92. Over the past 52 weeks, AR has traded in a range of $20.06-$48.80.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 14.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -68.90%. With a float of $263.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 599 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.84, operating margin of +49.86, and the pretax margin is +28.27.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corporation is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 3,160,500. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $21.07, taking the stock ownership to the 941,832 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Director sold 779,755 for $31.34, making the entire transaction worth $24,435,884. This insider now owns 4,000,000 shares in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 30.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) saw its 5-day average volume 4.38 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 11.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.10 in the near term. At $22.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.91.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.28 billion has total of 300,135K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,138 M in contrast with the sum of 1,899 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,408 M and last quarter income was 213,430 K.

