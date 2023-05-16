Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) kicked off at the price of $1.09: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On May 15, 2023, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) opened at $1.04, higher 11.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $1.0103 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Price fluctuations for BITF have ranged from $0.38 to $2.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 75.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -980.70% at the time writing. With a float of $174.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 150 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.38, operating margin of -28.78, and the pretax margin is -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 7.12%, while institutional ownership is 16.96%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -980.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.88 million, its volume of 4.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 73.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0049, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0000. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1232 in the near term. At $1.1565, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2129. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0335, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9771. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9438.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are currently 218,275K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 338.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 142,430 K according to its annual income of -239,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 27,040 K and its income totaled -16,840 K.