Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) volume exceeds 1.86 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) stock priced at $10.14, up 0.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.27 and dropped to $10.07 before settling in for the closing price of $10.13. OWL’s price has ranged from $8.06 to $14.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 98.00%. With a float of $428.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $456.19 million.

In an organization with 545 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.13, operating margin of +0.75, and the pretax margin is -3.62.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 1,445,850. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 119,000 shares at a rate of $12.15, taking the stock ownership to the 43,396,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 165,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,980,000. This insider now owns 43,515,043 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.16 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 9.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.20.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.52 billion, the company has a total of 1,407,128K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,370 M while annual income is -9,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 390,990 K while its latest quarter income was 8,320 K.