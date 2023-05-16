Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.88% last month.

May 12, 2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) trading session started at the price of $32.33, that was -2.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.66 and dropped to $30.99 before settling in for the closing price of $32.41. A 52-week range for BAM has been $26.76 – $36.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.10%. With a float of $398.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $441.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.13, operating margin of +66.45, and the pretax margin is +96.28.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is 7.87%, while institutional ownership is 73.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 599,805. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,256 shares at a rate of $11.94, taking the stock ownership to the 21,054,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 24,744 for $11.96, making the entire transaction worth $295,988. This insider now owns 21,104,923 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.32) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +52.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

The latest stats from [Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., BAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.62 million was inferior to 1.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) raw stochastic average was set at 50.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.40. The third major resistance level sits at $34.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.06. The third support level lies at $29.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

There are 412,428K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.37 billion. As of now, sales total 75,731 M while income totals 3,966 M. Its latest quarter income was 966,000 K while its last quarter net income were 516,000 K.