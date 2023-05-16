Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) kicked off at the price of $7.89: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $7.59, up 3.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.92 and dropped to $7.56 before settling in for the closing price of $7.60. Over the past 52 weeks, BRKL has traded in a range of $7.00-$15.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.80%. With a float of $74.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 813 employees.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Brookline Bancorp Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 16,180. In this transaction Co-President & CFO of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $8.09, taking the stock ownership to the 133,197 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Co-President & CFO bought 2,000 for $7.65, making the entire transaction worth $15,300. This insider now owns 131,197 shares in total.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +29.66 while generating a return on equity of 11.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s (BRKL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

Looking closely at Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s (BRKL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.48. However, in the short run, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.02. Second resistance stands at $8.15. The third major resistance level sits at $8.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.30.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 696.37 million has total of 88,665K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 373,530 K in contrast with the sum of 109,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 145,490 K and last quarter income was 7,560 K.