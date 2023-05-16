Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) 20 Days SMA touches 0.72%: The odds favor the bear

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $42.74, up 4.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.44 and dropped to $42.55 before settling in for the closing price of $42.67. Over the past 52 weeks, CZR has traded in a range of $31.31-$56.75.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 48.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.90%. With a float of $213.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.95, operating margin of +17.20, and the pretax margin is -5.22.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Caesars Entertainment Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 1,125,432. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $45.02, taking the stock ownership to the 121,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $44.74, making the entire transaction worth $1,118,572. This insider now owns 96,697 shares in total.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.62. This company achieved a net margin of -4.74 while generating a return on equity of -12.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.50% during the next five years compared to -33.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s (CZR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR)

Looking closely at Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s (CZR) raw stochastic average was set at 27.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.97. However, in the short run, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.07. Second resistance stands at $45.70. The third major resistance level sits at $46.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.29.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.77 billion has total of 215,204K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,821 M in contrast with the sum of -899,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,830 M and last quarter income was -136,000 K.