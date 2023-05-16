Can Azul S.A.’s (AZUL) hike of 11.43% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.69, soaring 0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.84 and dropped to $6.87 before settling in for the closing price of $7.77. Within the past 52 weeks, AZUL’s price has moved between $3.82 and $13.81.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 15.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.00%. With a float of $88.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14247 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.31, operating margin of +3.62, and the pretax margin is -4.53.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.47) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of -4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Azul S.A. (AZUL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) saw its 5-day average volume 3.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Azul S.A.’s (AZUL) raw stochastic average was set at 91.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.14 in the near term. At $8.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.53. The third support level lies at $6.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 886.55 million based on 420,882K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,089 M and income totals -139,920 K. The company made 845,390 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 198,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.