Can Vertex Energy Inc.’s (VTNR) drop of -7.92% in a week be considered a lucky break?

May 15, 2023, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) trading session started at the price of $6.44, that was 6.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.895 and dropped to $6.38 before settling in for the closing price of $6.46. A 52-week range for VTNR has been $5.42 – $18.10.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 80.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.30%. With a float of $61.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 497 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.47, operating margin of +4.89, and the pretax margin is -0.85.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vertex Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vertex Energy Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 533,328. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 66,666 shares at a rate of $8.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,450,608 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s CEO and President sold 66,667 for $8.29, making the entire transaction worth $552,669. This insider now owns 5,517,274 shares in total.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.15) by $0.53. This company achieved a net margin of -0.61 while generating a return on equity of -17.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

The latest stats from [Vertex Energy Inc., VTNR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.4 million was superior to 2.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Vertex Energy Inc.’s (VTNR) raw stochastic average was set at 24.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.23. The third major resistance level sits at $7.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.20. The third support level lies at $6.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Key Stats

There are 75,934K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 516.83 million. As of now, sales total 2,792 M while income totals -4,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 949,450 K while its last quarter net income were 44,880 K.