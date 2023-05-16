CERS (Cerus Corporation) dropped -1.06 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.90, plunging -1.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.915 and dropped to $1.84 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. Within the past 52 weeks, CERS’s price has moved between $1.81 and $5.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 29.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.70%. With a float of $171.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 309 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.20, operating margin of -37.24, and the pretax margin is -26.13.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cerus Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 169,344. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 60,480 shares at a rate of $2.80, taking the stock ownership to the 2,616,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,356 for $2.80, making the entire transaction worth $70,997. This insider now owns 641,861 shares in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -26.40 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Cerus Corporation (CERS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Looking closely at Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corporation’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.6240, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4912. However, in the short run, Cerus Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9033. Second resistance stands at $1.9467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9783. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8283, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7967. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.7533.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 348.36 million based on 180,552K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 188,320 K and income totals -42,780 K. The company made 38,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.