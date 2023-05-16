Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 252,810 K

On May 15, 2023, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) opened at $1.38, higher 14.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.59 and dropped to $1.35 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. Price fluctuations for CSSE have ranged from $1.28 to $15.89 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 88.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -63.00% at the time writing. With a float of $18.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.93 million.

In an organization with 1329 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 4,278,034. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,860,015 shares at a rate of $2.30, taking the stock ownership to the 2,153,123 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Director bought 17,500 for $2.30, making the entire transaction worth $40,250. This insider now owns 58,007 shares in total.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$2.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.17) by -$1.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.13, a number that is poised to hit -1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was better than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s (CSSE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2993, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.8641. However, in the short run, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6700. Second resistance stands at $1.7500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2700. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1900.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Key Stats

There are currently 21,722K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,810 K according to its annual income of -101,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 113,570 K and its income totaled -53,690 K.