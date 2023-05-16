Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) 20 Days SMA touches -7.35%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) stock priced at $3.34, down -0.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.375 and dropped to $3.29 before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. CDE’s price has ranged from $2.54 to $4.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -126.60%. With a float of $264.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $300.95 million.

The firm has a total of 2107 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.31, operating margin of -5.44, and the pretax margin is -8.33.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Coeur Mining Inc. is 1.73%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 29,287. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.93, taking the stock ownership to the 234,122 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $2.93, making the entire transaction worth $58,580. This insider now owns 205,213 shares in total.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10.26 while generating a return on equity of -9.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -126.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coeur Mining Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coeur Mining Inc., CDE], we can find that recorded value of 5.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Coeur Mining Inc.’s (CDE) raw stochastic average was set at 28.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.41. The third major resistance level sits at $3.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.20.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.10 billion, the company has a total of 333,036K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 785,640 K while annual income is -78,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 210,120 K while its latest quarter income was 49,090 K.