Coupang Inc. (CPNG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week's performance of -6.97%

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) stock priced at $16.00, up 3.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.82 and dropped to $15.7862 before settling in for the closing price of $16.05. CPNG’s price has ranged from $10.51 to $21.38 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 53.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 95.20%. With a float of $1.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.77 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 63000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.88, operating margin of -0.54, and the pretax margin is -0.45.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 3,652,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $18.26, taking the stock ownership to the 70,651,928 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 35,000,000 for $18.50, making the entire transaction worth $647,500,000. This insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.45 while generating a return on equity of -4.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coupang Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

The latest stats from [Coupang Inc., CPNG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.41 million was superior to 7.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 66.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.42. The third major resistance level sits at $18.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.35. The third support level lies at $14.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.03 billion, the company has a total of 1,774,244K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,583 M while annual income is -92,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,327 M while its latest quarter income was 102,060 K.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.06% last month.

Steve Mayer -
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $57.28, down -1.61% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) last year's performance of -4.84% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $89.12, plunging -0.29% from the previous trading...
Read more

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,961 M

Sana Meer -
May 15, 2023, Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) trading session started at the price of $28.99, that was 0.14% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

