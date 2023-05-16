Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) kicked off at the price of $3.07: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $2.92, up 4.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.07 and dropped to $2.87 before settling in for the closing price of $2.93. Over the past 52 weeks, DNMR has traded in a range of $1.57-$5.92.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -175.30%. With a float of $90.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 271 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.98, operating margin of -232.89, and the pretax margin is -339.30.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Danimer Scientific Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 42,619. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.26, taking the stock ownership to the 365,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 10,000 for $2.10, making the entire transaction worth $20,999. This insider now owns 375,210 shares in total.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -337.78 while generating a return on equity of -40.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -175.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (DNMR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.4 million, its volume of 0.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (DNMR) raw stochastic average was set at 49.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.14 in the near term. At $3.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.74.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 327.97 million has total of 101,938K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 53,220 K in contrast with the sum of -179,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,320 K and last quarter income was -28,050 K.

