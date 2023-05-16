Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) last year’s performance of 88.89% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Company News

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.22, soaring 12.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.37 and dropped to $2.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.98. Within the past 52 weeks, DBVT’s price has moved between $1.08 and $3.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 30.10%. With a float of $185.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 85 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DBV Technologies S.A. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 23.30%.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.31. This company achieved a return on equity of -67.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) Trading Performance Indicators

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 79.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 94747.0, its volume of 0.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, DBV Technologies S.A.’s (DBVT) raw stochastic average was set at 88.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6900. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.3500 in the near term. At $2.4700, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.1300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.0300. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.9100.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 380.68 million based on 188,274K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,840 K and income totals -96,270 K. The company made 2,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$3.43M in average volume shows that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $8.55, up 2.62% from the previous trading...
Read more

Recent developments with DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.21 cents.

Steve Mayer -
DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.44, plunging -0.96% from the previous trading...
Read more

Roku Inc. (ROKU) posted a -3.03% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shaun Noe -
May 15, 2023, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) trading session started at the price of $53.71, that was 0.54% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.