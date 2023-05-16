Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) with a beta value of 2.04 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) stock priced at $128.71, up 0.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $129.55 and dropped to $127.555 before settling in for the closing price of $128.00. FANG’s price has ranged from $99.47 to $164.90 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 51.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 100.00%. With a float of $175.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 972 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.29, operating margin of +67.63, and the pretax margin is +59.48.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Diamondback Energy Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 275,562. In this transaction Exec. VP, Gen Counsel and Sec of this company sold 2,012 shares at a rate of $136.96, taking the stock ownership to the 23,623 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s President & CFO sold 6,000 for $160.00, making the entire transaction worth $960,000. This insider now owns 61,334 shares in total.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $4.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +45.05 while generating a return on equity of 32.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.73% during the next five years compared to 34.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Diamondback Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.27, a number that is poised to hit 4.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

Looking closely at Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.28.

During the past 100 days, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s (FANG) raw stochastic average was set at 29.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.98. However, in the short run, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $129.82. Second resistance stands at $130.68. The third major resistance level sits at $131.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $127.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $125.83.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.29 billion, the company has a total of 181,094K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,643 M while annual income is 4,386 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,925 M while its latest quarter income was 712,000 K.