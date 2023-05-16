DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is expecting 6.30% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $139.40, plunging -1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $139.495 and dropped to $137.06 before settling in for the closing price of $140.00. Within the past 52 weeks, DKS’s price has moved between $63.45 and $152.61.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.20%. With a float of $56.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.11 million.

The firm has a total of 18800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.65, operating margin of +12.20, and the pretax margin is +11.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 1,198,400. In this transaction SVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr of this company sold 8,560 shares at a rate of $140.00, taking the stock ownership to the 30,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Director sold 3,174 for $139.08, making the entire transaction worth $441,451. This insider now owns 14,481 shares in total.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.88) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.43 while generating a return on equity of 45.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.90% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Trading Performance Indicators

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.51, a number that is poised to hit 3.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., DKS], we can find that recorded value of 1.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.32.

During the past 100 days, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s (DKS) raw stochastic average was set at 68.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $142.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $139.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $140.64. The third major resistance level sits at $141.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $135.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $134.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.69 billion based on 85,618K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,368 M and income totals 1,043 M. The company made 3,597 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 235,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.