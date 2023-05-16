Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) with a beta value of -0.74 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

May 15, 2023, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) trading session started at the price of $2.94, that was 9.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.18 and dropped to $2.89 before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. A 52-week range for GOTU has been $0.64 – $5.49.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 91.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 100.40%. With a float of $251.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.14 million.

The firm has a total of 4002 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.94, operating margin of -4.73, and the pretax margin is -0.10.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gaotu Techedu Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Gaotu Techedu Inc. is 4.15%, while institutional ownership is 21.70%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +0.53 while generating a return on equity of 0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 19.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.03% during the next five years compared to 15.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 107.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00 and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gaotu Techedu Inc., GOTU], we can find that recorded value of 2.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) raw stochastic average was set at 27.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.35. The third major resistance level sits at $3.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.66.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Key Stats

There are 257,032K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 848.73 million. As of now, sales total 362,210 K while income totals 1,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 82,400 K while its last quarter net income were 9,500 K.