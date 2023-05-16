GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) volume exceeds 2.36 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 15, 2023, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) opened at $3.71, higher 8.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.65 and dropped to $3.69 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. Price fluctuations for GDC have ranged from $1.80 to $44.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -66.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.10% at the time writing. With a float of $0.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.22, operating margin of -276.21, and the pretax margin is -276.25.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GD Culture Group Limited is 43.15%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -277.00 while generating a return on equity of -1.40.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GD Culture Group Limited (GDC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30

Technical Analysis of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC)

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.48.

During the past 100 days, GD Culture Group Limited’s (GDC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1,446.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 552.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.43 in the near term. At $6.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.51.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,117K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.86 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 150 K according to its annual income of -30,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 153 K and its income totaled -7,348 K.