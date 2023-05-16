Genius Sports Limited (GENI) posted a 19.46% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $4.70, up 4.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.875 and dropped to $4.675 before settling in for the closing price of $4.63. Over the past 52 weeks, GENI has traded in a range of $2.20-$5.82.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.20%. With a float of $116.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.59, operating margin of -45.91, and the pretax margin is -53.74.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 44.37%, while institutional ownership is 35.20%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -53.26 while generating a return on equity of -28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Looking closely at Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 64.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.39. However, in the short run, Genius Sports Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.92. Second resistance stands at $5.00. The third major resistance level sits at $5.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.53.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.10 billion has total of 219,862K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 341,030 K in contrast with the sum of -181,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 105,340 K and last quarter income was -127,720 K.