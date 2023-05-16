Search
Shaun Noe
Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) kicked off at the price of $5.48: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.31, soaring 3.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.50 and dropped to $5.31 before settling in for the closing price of $5.31. Within the past 52 weeks, GNW’s price has moved between $3.43 and $6.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -30.70%. With a float of $470.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $492.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2500 employees.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genworth Financial Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 567,127. In this transaction President & CEO, Enact of this company sold 90,691 shares at a rate of $6.25, taking the stock ownership to the 258,579 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s EVP, CFO & CIO sold 350,000 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $2,188,200. This insider now owns 782,023 shares in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.11 while generating a return on equity of 4.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Looking closely at Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW), its last 5-days average volume was 4.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) raw stochastic average was set at 51.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.96. However, in the short run, Genworth Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.55. Second resistance stands at $5.62. The third major resistance level sits at $5.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.17.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.59 billion based on 477,955K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,507 M and income totals 609,000 K. The company made 1,854 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 62,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

