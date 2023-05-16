Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) plunged -0.46 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

May 15, 2023, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) trading session started at the price of $26.00, that was -0.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.07 and dropped to $25.53 before settling in for the closing price of $25.95. A 52-week range for GPK has been $19.08 – $26.16.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 16.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 146.30%. With a float of $303.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.33, operating margin of +11.00, and the pretax margin is +7.58.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 4,142,299. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 160,492 shares at a rate of $25.81, taking the stock ownership to the 427,548 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s EVP & President, International sold 60,000 for $23.99, making the entire transaction worth $1,439,400. This insider now owns 209,250 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.62) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +5.53 while generating a return on equity of 25.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.25% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 93.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.09 in the near term. At $26.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.01.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

There are 307,140K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.85 billion. As of now, sales total 9,440 M while income totals 522,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,438 M while its last quarter net income were 207,000 K.