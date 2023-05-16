HBM (Hudbay Minerals Inc.) climbed 4.94 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) stock priced at $4.70, up 4.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.98 and dropped to $4.68 before settling in for the closing price of $4.66. HBM’s price has ranged from $3.08 to $6.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 0.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 128.70%. With a float of $261.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.03 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2505 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Hudbay Minerals Inc. is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.91 million, its volume of 2.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s (HBM) raw stochastic average was set at 30.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.02 in the near term. At $5.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.42.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.70 billion, the company has a total of 262,054K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,461 M while annual income is 70,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 321,200 K while its latest quarter income was -17,440 K.