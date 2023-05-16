HYMC (Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation) climbed 1.60 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 15, 2023, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) trading session started at the price of $0.3569, that was 1.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3715 and dropped to $0.355 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. A 52-week range for HYMC has been $0.31 – $1.54.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.70%. With a float of $155.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.27 million.

The firm has a total of 64 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 5,009. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company bought 11,940 shares at a rate of $0.42, taking the stock ownership to the 11,940 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s President and CEO sold 12,700 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $5,039. This insider now owns 2,193,076 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC], we can find that recorded value of 1.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4048, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6028. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3752. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3816. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3917. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3587, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3486. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3422.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

There are 200,271K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 76.71 million. As of now, sales total 33,230 K while income totals -60,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,470 K while its last quarter net income were -13,940 K.