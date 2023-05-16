Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) 20 Days SMA touches 7.22%: The odds favor the bear

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $2.54, up 7.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.73 and dropped to $2.495 before settling in for the closing price of $2.51. Over the past 52 weeks, INVZ has traded in a range of $2.09-$6.21.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.50%. With a float of $126.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 468 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -145.44, operating margin of -2212.89, and the pretax margin is -2100.02.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2105.41 while generating a return on equity of -51.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 58.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

Looking closely at Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) raw stochastic average was set at 15.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.45. However, in the short run, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.80. Second resistance stands at $2.88. The third major resistance level sits at $3.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.32.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 353.28 million has total of 136,322K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,030 K in contrast with the sum of -126,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,580 K and last quarter income was -34,320 K.