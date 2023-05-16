Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) volume exceeds 1.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) stock priced at $15.72, down -0.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.72 and dropped to $15.15 before settling in for the closing price of $15.65. IAS’s price has ranged from $6.63 to $17.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 128.80%. With a float of $153.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 835 employees.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 172,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 11,500,000 shares at a rate of $15.00, taking the stock ownership to the 82,880,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 53,546 for $16.79, making the entire transaction worth $899,181. This insider now owns 55,039 shares in total.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Looking closely at Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.08 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) raw stochastic average was set at 77.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.41. However, in the short run, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.82. Second resistance stands at $16.05. The third major resistance level sits at $16.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.68.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.45 billion, the company has a total of 154,928K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 408,350 K while annual income is 15,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 106,090 K while its latest quarter income was 3,150 K.