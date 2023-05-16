Investors finally get a glimpse of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) volume hitting the figure of 12.49 million.

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) stock priced at $9.21, down -0.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.275 and dropped to $9.045 before settling in for the closing price of $9.17. AGNC’s price has ranged from $7.30 to $12.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -296.90%. With a float of $566.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $579.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 51 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -17.10, and the pretax margin is -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 3,255,700. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 350,000 shares at a rate of $9.30, taking the stock ownership to the 1,807,479 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 150,000 for $9.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,395,300. This insider now owns 517,920 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.7 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -26.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AGNC Investment Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

The latest stats from [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.99 million was inferior to 11.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.38. The third major resistance level sits at $9.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.92. The third support level lies at $8.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.50 billion, the company has a total of 595,712K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,590 M while annual income is -1,190 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 351,000 K while its latest quarter income was -151,000 K.