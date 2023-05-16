Investors finally get a glimpse of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) volume hitting the figure of 0.81 million.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $7.00, up 4.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.16 and dropped to $6.94 before settling in for the closing price of $6.80. Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has traded in a range of $2.45-$8.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 112.20%. With a float of $200.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1504 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.06, operating margin of +5.77, and the pretax margin is -62.10.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 9.19%, while institutional ownership is 56.15%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -65.98 while generating a return on equity of -33.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 74.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.19 in the near term. At $7.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.85. The third support level lies at $6.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.63 billion has total of 152,495K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 443,800 K in contrast with the sum of -292,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 148,600 K and last quarter income was -21,300 K.