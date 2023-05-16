Investors finally get a glimpse of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) volume hitting the figure of 1.24 million.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.235, soaring 4.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.10 and dropped to $25.80 before settling in for the closing price of $26.02. Within the past 52 weeks, BROS’s price has moved between $24.73 and $54.18.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 66.90%.

In an organization with 22000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dutch Bros Inc. is 10.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 6,004,382. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 160,000 shares at a rate of $37.53, taking the stock ownership to the 2,056,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 8,000 for $31.31, making the entire transaction worth $250,480. This insider now owns 163,332 shares in total.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Trading Performance Indicators

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.6 million. That was better than the volume of 1.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Dutch Bros Inc.’s (BROS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.16. However, in the short run, Dutch Bros Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.51. Second resistance stands at $27.95. The third major resistance level sits at $28.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.35. The third support level lies at $24.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.47 billion based on 45,666K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 739,010 K and income totals -4,750 K. The company made 201,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -660 K in sales during its previous quarter.