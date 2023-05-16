Investors finally get a glimpse of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) volume hitting the figure of 1.27 million.

May 12, 2023, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) trading session started at the price of $2.01, that was -2.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.08 and dropped to $1.87 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. A 52-week range for NRGV has been $1.35 – $16.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -177.80%. With a float of $108.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 170 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.83, operating margin of -41.31, and the pretax margin is -53.38.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 42,622. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 2,148,216 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 25,000 for $1.77, making the entire transaction worth $44,290. This insider now owns 2,173,216 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -53.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 14.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0292, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6028. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0633 in the near term. At $2.1767, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7567. The third support level lies at $1.6433 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

There are 141,392K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 282.81 million. As of now, sales total 145,880 K while income totals -78,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 100,320 K while its last quarter net income were -23,280 K.