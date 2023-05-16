Investors finally get a glimpse of Lennar Corporation (LEN) volume hitting the figure of 1.64 million.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $113.18, up 0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $113.88 and dropped to $112.00 before settling in for the closing price of $113.23. Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has traded in a range of $62.54-$116.18.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 21.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.30%. With a float of $247.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12012 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.31, operating margin of +20.05, and the pretax margin is +17.84.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Lennar Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 958,279. In this transaction VP/CFO/Treasurer of this company sold 9,289 shares at a rate of $103.16, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s VP & Controller sold 15,000 for $82.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,230,000. This insider now owns 41,382 shares in total.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.55) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +13.53 while generating a return on equity of 20.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.70% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.17, a number that is poised to hit 2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corporation (LEN)

The latest stats from [Lennar Corporation, LEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.57 million was inferior to 2.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) raw stochastic average was set at 89.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $114.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $114.94. The third major resistance level sits at $116.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.18. The third support level lies at $110.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.58 billion has total of 289,401K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 33,671 M in contrast with the sum of 4,614 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,490 M and last quarter income was 596,530 K.