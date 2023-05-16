Investors finally get a glimpse of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) volume hitting the figure of 1.75 million.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $21.79, up 2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.28 and dropped to $21.39 before settling in for the closing price of $21.53. Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has traded in a range of $19.06-$65.37.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -11.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -122.20%. With a float of $62.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1137 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.41, operating margin of +21.12, and the pretax margin is -9.16.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 164,400. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $16.44, taking the stock ownership to the 13,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC bought 10,000 for $16.24, making the entire transaction worth $162,400. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.62) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.87 while generating a return on equity of -1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to -29.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

The latest stats from [SL Green Realty Corp., SLG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.0 million was inferior to 2.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.77. The third major resistance level sits at $23.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.99. The third support level lies at $20.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.42 billion has total of 64,376K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 826,740 K in contrast with the sum of -71,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 223,580 K and last quarter income was -34,400 K.