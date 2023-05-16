Investors finally get a glimpse of Under Armour Inc. (UA) volume hitting the figure of 4.49 million.

On May 15, 2023, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) opened at $6.96, higher 1.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.11 and dropped to $6.94 before settling in for the closing price of $6.99. Price fluctuations for UA have ranged from $5.74 to $11.41 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $182.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.43 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.88, operating margin of +4.81, and the pretax margin is +4.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 16.76%, while institutional ownership is 67.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 650,689. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 69,823 shares at a rate of $9.32, taking the stock ownership to the 260,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.60, making the entire transaction worth $240,085. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.55 while generating a return on equity of 18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.80% during the next five years compared to 3.12% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.45 million. That was better than the volume of 2.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.20. However, in the short run, Under Armour Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.15. Second resistance stands at $7.21. The third major resistance level sits at $7.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.87. The third support level lies at $6.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

There are currently 443,589K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,683 M according to its annual income of 360,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,582 M and its income totaled 121,620 K.