Investors must take note of Ecopetrol S.A.’s (EC) performance last week, which was 1.76%.

May 15, 2023, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) trading session started at the price of $9.36, that was -0.86% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.38 and dropped to $9.23 before settling in for the closing price of $9.31. A 52-week range for EC has been $8.48 – $16.19.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 23.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 100.10%. With a float of $221.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.06 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.18, operating margin of +20.60, and the pretax margin is +42.83.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ecopetrol S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Ecopetrol S.A. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.82) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +25.35 while generating a return on equity of 40.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.00% during the next five years compared to 38.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Ecopetrol S.A.’s (EC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.33 in the near term. At $9.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.13. The third support level lies at $9.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Key Stats

There are 2,055,835K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.72 billion. As of now, sales total 175,572 M while income totals 34,765 M. Its latest quarter income was 143,977 M while its last quarter net income were 27,750 M.