Investors must take note of Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) performance last week, which was 1.82%.

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) stock priced at $6.14, up 1.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.24 and dropped to $6.09 before settling in for the closing price of $6.07. UUUU’s price has ranged from $4.69 to $8.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -16.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 102.60%. With a float of $153.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 129 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.23, operating margin of -359.07, and the pretax margin is -478.98.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 44.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 120,750. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $8.05, taking the stock ownership to the 191,647 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Director bought 8,000 for $6.03, making the entire transaction worth $48,239. This insider now owns 150,159 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.72 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -478.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Energy Fuels Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 20.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 43.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.23 in the near term. At $6.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.02. The third support level lies at $5.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 955.85 million, the company has a total of 158,029K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,520 K while annual income is -59,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,610 K while its latest quarter income was 114,270 K.