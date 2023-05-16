Investors must take note of Nextracker Inc.’s (NXT) performance last week, which was 25.10%.

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) stock priced at $39.25, up 2.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.50 and dropped to $38.405 before settling in for the closing price of $39.39. NXT’s price has ranged from $28.24 to $40.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -59.10%. With a float of $41.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 550 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.09, operating margin of +8.86, and the pretax margin is +8.89.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.06 while generating a return on equity of 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nextracker Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextracker Inc. (NXT)

Looking closely at Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

However, in the short run, Nextracker Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.08. Second resistance stands at $41.84. The third major resistance level sits at $43.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.89.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.23 billion, the company has a total of 45,869K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,458 M while annual income is 50,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 513,370 K while its latest quarter income was 42,590 K.