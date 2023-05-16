Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) volume exceeds 8.82 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $0.94, down -22.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.94 and dropped to $0.71 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Over the past 52 weeks, JAGX has traded in a range of $0.46-$32.62.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 22.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 59.00%. With a float of $1.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 60 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.94, operating margin of -287.85, and the pretax margin is -404.78.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 2.06%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 31, was worth 10. In this transaction Chief of Staff, CCO & GC of this company bought 317 shares at a rate of $0.03, taking the stock ownership to the 6,983 shares.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -396.91 while generating a return on equity of -866.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 42.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -39.61

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.57 million, its volume of 20.75 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 201.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7760, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.1217. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8958 in the near term. At $1.0329, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1258. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6658, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5729. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4358.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.30 million has total of 13,862K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,960 K in contrast with the sum of -47,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,260 K and last quarter income was -7,580 K.