Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.06% last month.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $57.28, down -1.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.29 and dropped to $56.31 before settling in for the closing price of $57.28. Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has traded in a range of $42.50-$64.35.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 25.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.20%. With a float of $144.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.91 million.

In an organization with 28100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.52, operating margin of +13.46, and the pretax margin is +13.74.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is 3.21%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 3,629,645. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 64,139 shares at a rate of $56.59, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Exec Vice Pres Sales sold 1,700 for $56.98, making the entire transaction worth $96,868. This insider now owns 4,582 shares in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.81) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +10.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.50% during the next five years compared to 34.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) raw stochastic average was set at 42.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.15. However, in the short run, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.00. Second resistance stands at $57.63. The third major resistance level sits at $57.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.67. The third support level lies at $55.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.05 billion has total of 161,030K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,429 M in contrast with the sum of 771,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,637 M and last quarter income was 104,280 K.