Last month’s performance of -22.77% for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is certainly impressive

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $1.87, down -6.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.96 and dropped to $1.73 before settling in for the closing price of $1.86. Over the past 52 weeks, NOTE has traded in a range of $1.31-$12.30.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.90%. With a float of $99.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 720 workers is very important to gauge.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE)

The latest stats from [FiscalNote Holdings Inc., NOTE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.79 million was superior to 1.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) raw stochastic average was set at 7.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 168.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8774, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.0461. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0367. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5767. The third support level lies at $1.4233 if the price breaches the second support level.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 249.10 million has total of 133,761K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 113,770 K in contrast with the sum of -218,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 31,450 K and last quarter income was -42,540 K.