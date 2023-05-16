Last month’s performance of -4.99% for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is certainly impressive

On May 15, 2023, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) opened at $7.73, lower -3.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.77 and dropped to $7.335 before settling in for the closing price of $7.72. Price fluctuations for SCS have ranged from $6.20 to $12.43 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 1.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 779.50% at the time writing. With a float of $107.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.44, operating margin of +2.12, and the pretax margin is +1.60.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Business Equipment & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Steelcase Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 48,103. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,691 shares at a rate of $8.45, taking the stock ownership to the 199,644 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Director sold 23,248 for $8.54, making the entire transaction worth $198,538. This insider now owns 205,335 shares in total.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +1.05 while generating a return on equity of 4.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 779.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Steelcase Inc. (SCS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

The latest stats from [Steelcase Inc., SCS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was inferior to 0.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Steelcase Inc.’s (SCS) raw stochastic average was set at 43.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.94. The third major resistance level sits at $8.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.07. The third support level lies at $6.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Key Stats

There are currently 113,953K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 858.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,233 M according to its annual income of 35,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 801,700 K and its income totaled 15,700 K.