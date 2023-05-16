Last month’s performance of 41.82% for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is certainly impressive

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.25, soaring 5.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.115 and dropped to $15.84 before settling in for the closing price of $16.15. Within the past 52 weeks, ACVA’s price has moved between $6.10 and $17.04.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.30%. With a float of $124.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.16, operating margin of -25.56, and the pretax margin is -24.22.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto & Truck Dealerships industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 3,818,288. In this transaction Director of this company sold 238,643 shares at a rate of $16.00, taking the stock ownership to the 276,550 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director sold 61,357 for $16.00, making the entire transaction worth $981,712. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -24.24 while generating a return on equity of -19.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

The latest stats from [ACV Auctions Inc., ACVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.47 million was superior to 1.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 98.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.92. The third major resistance level sits at $18.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.37. The third support level lies at $14.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.75 billion based on 158,799K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 421,530 K and income totals -102,190 K. The company made 97,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.